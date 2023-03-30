St. John The Baptist School looking at ways to increase its enrollment

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) – Low enrollment isn’t something new here at St. John the Baptist School, as a matter of fact, if you ask administrators, they rather prefer it. They say the low numbers help have a better relationship between students and teachers.
But recently enrollment has gotten so low it’s starting to worry those at the school.
“Every year we hand out a letter for parents to tell us their intent. If they plan on coming back,” said interim principal Denise Wright.
This year, St. John has 52 students. But according to Wright, next year’s commitment was less than half that.
“We didn’t get as many back as we thought we would,” she said.
The school has been in West Frankfort for more than 100 years. Wright says there were initial discussions on whether it was viable to have the school open next year.
“We had a board meeting last Thursday night and Father told them about the crisis the school is in,” Wright said. “And it seems like a lot of people are on board now to help us.”
Cassie Ruzich has two kids attending the school. She says what it would mean to her family and others if the school were to close.
“It would be a huge loss if something were to happen to the school,” said Ruzich. “We have several families that come from out of town. It’s a huge community that would see this loss.”
Ruzich also explains why education at a religious school is important to her family.
“They’re learning a lot of things, not just writing their names, but their prayers,” she said. “They’re learning how to treat our elders. They’re learning how to be good people.”
Wright says a good number of students for the school would be around 65. She’s also optimistic about the future.
“Our kids learn to serve others,” said Wright. “They’re very respectful. A lot of time we hear from the community that they can tell a student is from St. John. I think it would have a negative impact on West Frankfort if we close.”