Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield.

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow, but remaining above
flood stage at Murphysboro through most of next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

St. John The Baptist School looking at ways to increase its enrollment

  • 0
St. John The Baptist School looking at ways to increase its enrollment 1
By: Paul Wilcoxen

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) – Low enrollment isn’t something new here at St. John the Baptist School, as a matter of fact, if you ask administrators, they rather prefer it. They say the low numbers help have a better relationship between students and teachers.

But recently enrollment has gotten so low it’s starting to worry those at the school.

“Every year we hand out a letter for parents to tell us their intent. If they plan on coming back,” said interim principal Denise Wright.

This year, St. John has 52 students. But according to Wright, next year’s commitment was less than half that.

“We didn’t get as many back as we thought we would,” she said.

The school has been in West Frankfort for more than 100 years. Wright says there were initial discussions on whether it was viable to have the school open next year.

“We had a board meeting last Thursday night and Father told them about the crisis the school is in,” Wright said. “And it seems like a lot of people are on board now to help us.”

Cassie Ruzich has two kids attending the school. She says what it would mean to her family and others if the school were to close.

“It would be a huge loss if something were to happen to the school,” said Ruzich. “We have several families that come from out of town. It’s a huge community that would see this loss.”

Ruzich also explains why education at a religious school is important to her family.

“They’re learning a lot of things, not just writing their names, but their prayers,” she said. “They’re learning how to treat our elders. They’re learning how to be good people.”

Wright says a good number of students for the school would be around 65. She’s also optimistic about the future.

“Our kids learn to serve others,” said Wright. “They’re very respectful. A lot of time we hear from the community that they can tell a student is from St. John. I think it would have a negative impact on West Frankfort if we close.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email Paul at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

