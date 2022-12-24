St. Francis Xavier Church preparing for hundreds at annual Christmas dinner

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A church in Jackson County is preparing to feed hundreds this Christmas with their annual community dinner, held for more than 20 years.
Members of St. Francis Xavier church in Carbondale were busy making Stuffing Friday afternoon. They're preparing for around 400 folks to pick-up a dinner, sticking with last year's drive-through format, due to a recent up-tick in resporatory illnesses.
Coordinator Scott Thorne says it's a traditional Christmas dinner, with all the fix'ns.
"Turkey and ham dinners, along with green beans, mash potatoes, dressing and dessert," says Thorne, adding that members of the church's PSR class are helping out at the front end, "so it's a good opportunity for kids to give back to the community."
The dinner is free and goes from Noon until 2 p.m. Drive up diners are asked to come down Beverage Street and turn on to West Elm.