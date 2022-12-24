 Skip to main content
...Subzero Wind Chills Tonight...
...Accumulating Light Snow Expected Monday...

Clear skies and a fresh snow pack will allow temperatures to fall
into the single digits again overnight. Combined with light winds,
wind chill values of zero to 10 below zero are forecast. If
planning to be outdoors, wear extra layers of clothing as well as
a hat and gloves.

A clipper system will bring light snow accumulations Monday
morning through Monday evening. Most locations stand to receive
roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts currently
forecast across southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This snow may cause travel issues to develop
during the morning and evening commutes Monday.

Stay tuned for updates to the forecast tonight through Christmas
Day.

St. Francis Xavier Church preparing for hundreds at annual Christmas dinner

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Francis Xavier Church preparing for hundreds at annual Christmas dinner

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A church in Jackson County is preparing to feed hundreds this Christmas with their annual community dinner, held for more than 20 years.

Members of St. Francis Xavier church in Carbondale were busy making Stuffing Friday afternoon. They're preparing for around 400 folks to pick-up a dinner, sticking with last year's drive-through format, due to a recent up-tick in resporatory illnesses.

Coordinator Scott Thorne says it's a traditional Christmas dinner, with all the fix'ns.

"Turkey and ham dinners, along with green beans, mash potatoes, dressing and dessert," says Thorne, adding that members of the church's PSR class are helping out at the front end, "so it's a good opportunity for kids to give back to the community."

The dinner is free and goes from Noon until 2 p.m. Drive up diners are asked to come down Beverage Street and turn on to West Elm.

