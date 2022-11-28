St. Francis Healthcare now offering mobile services

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Saint Francis Healthcare is now offering mobile wellness services.
The 45 foot coach houses a state of the art 3D mammography unit as it's primary service. It will also provide other necessary healthcare services.
Mobile Wellness will travel the region 45-50 weeks of the year, with the goal to remove barriers to care.
“Bringing Mobile Wellness to life has been a dream for Saint Francis for quite some time. Now that the dream is a reality, we look forward to the good that can be achieved across our region as needed health services are brought to medically underserved areas,” said Lisa Newcomer, RRT, MBA, FACHE, Vice President of Regional Operations at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Mobile Wellness will begin accepting appointments for locations across the region after the new year. The schedule will be available online at sfmc.net/MobileWellness.