St. Francis CARE: Harvey is looking for a 'Furever Home'

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Animal shelters are overflowing with pets in need of families and News 3 is trying to help them find homes.
Meet Harvey, a Beagle Hound mix looking for his 'Furever Home.'
"He's just simply been over looked. He was a stray that was brought in from Makanda. So he was, I mean he's a great dog. He was never claimed," says Diane Daugherty, Board President at St. Francis CARE.
Daugherty says Harvey has been at the shelter for 145 days. "We estimate him to be about a year and a half. But since we're no longer an open shelter with Covid, of letting people come in and look. He hasn't attracted anyone with his picture on the internet," says Daugherty.
Daugherty says Harvey is very smart and partially trained. "He is a great dog. It took him a little bit to get up on this bench but he knows how to sit. His kennel is clean. He has been house broken at one point. So, just a little refresher on that and I think he'll be good to go."
Harvey is 47 pounds and loves people.
"He really has a great personality. Sometimes older dogs have baggage but he really doesn't have any baggage with him. He loves everybody. He's sweet," adds Daugherty.
He is up to date on shots, microchipped and neutered.
"Thank god we have him. I don't feel sorry for any dog that we have. I feel sorry for the dogs that we don't have. Thank god we have him. He's been given a great home here but he needs his own couch," states Daugherty.
For more information on how you can meet and adopt Harvey click here.