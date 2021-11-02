St. Francis CARE: Gage is looking for a 'Furever Home'

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, generally north of a line extending from
Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, generally north of a line extending from
Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

St. Francis CARE: Gage is looking for a 'Furever Home'

  • Updated
  • 0
Furever Homes Gage

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Animal shelters are overflowing with pets in need of homes. We're doing what we can to help some of them get adopted.

Meet Gage, an eight month old collie mix looking for his 'Furever Home'.

"He was a part of a litter of ten and everybody's been adopted but Gage. He's actually been with us for 194 days and that's way too much," says Diane Daugherty, President of the Board at St. Francis CARE.

Daugherty says Gage has spent nearly his entire life at the shelter. "I think he'd be very easy to train and he's as lovable as can be. We don't know, 8 months is still, you can shape him as far as they don't have much baggage. I mean he's been here the whole time."

Gage is full of energy, gets along with other dogs and loves to play.

"He hasn't been around many kids. We do have some employees with kids but as far as that, you'd have to take it one step at a time to get him adjusted to the little ones. Same thing with cats," adds Daugherty.

Daugherty says if you have kids or another dog, Gage can go on home visit to make sure he's a good fit.

"We've lowered his adoption fee from $300 to $250, just to try and get him a home. His nine brothers and sisters got adopted so he probably feels like he's not loved and he is so loved. He's really a beautiful dog. He's a beautiful, beautiful dog that we just need to find his 'Furever Home'."

For more information on how you can adopt Gage click here

Tags

Recommended for you