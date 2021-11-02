St. Francis CARE: Gage is looking for a 'Furever Home'

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Animal shelters are overflowing with pets in need of homes. We're doing what we can to help some of them get adopted.
Meet Gage, an eight month old collie mix looking for his 'Furever Home'.
"He was a part of a litter of ten and everybody's been adopted but Gage. He's actually been with us for 194 days and that's way too much," says Diane Daugherty, President of the Board at St. Francis CARE.
Daugherty says Gage has spent nearly his entire life at the shelter. "I think he'd be very easy to train and he's as lovable as can be. We don't know, 8 months is still, you can shape him as far as they don't have much baggage. I mean he's been here the whole time."
Gage is full of energy, gets along with other dogs and loves to play.
"He hasn't been around many kids. We do have some employees with kids but as far as that, you'd have to take it one step at a time to get him adjusted to the little ones. Same thing with cats," adds Daugherty.
Daugherty says if you have kids or another dog, Gage can go on home visit to make sure he's a good fit.
"We've lowered his adoption fee from $300 to $250, just to try and get him a home. His nine brothers and sisters got adopted so he probably feels like he's not loved and he is so loved. He's really a beautiful dog. He's a beautiful, beautiful dog that we just need to find his 'Furever Home'."
