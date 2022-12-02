SSM Health introduces household medication disposal kiosks

(WSIL) -- SSM Health Illinois has a safe and sustainable solution for household medication disposal.
The group has partnered with medical waste management company Stericycle, Inc. to offer MedDrop TM Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
Those kiosks are located in the emergency department entrances of both hospitals, and are available 24 hours a day.
Officials say make sure your medication does not include any needles, sharps, aerosols, or batteries. All medications should be contained in a sealed bottle or jar.