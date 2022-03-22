Spring Reminder: Do not touch baby deer in the wild

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department Of Natural Resources is making a push to remind the public not to touch fawns in the wild.
According to IDNR's website, well-meaning people may believe they are helping by taking possession of young wildlife such as young rabbits, fawn deer, baby birds and other animals that may appear to have been orphaned or abandoned. In nearly all cases, the birds, and animals are still being fed and cared for by their parents, which likely stay away from nests or dens if people are present.
In an interview on News 3 This Morning, Illinois Conservation Police Officer Brady Wilkinson said fawns stay very still to conceal themselves until they are old enough to keep up with their mother.
"When fawns are born, they're scentless, so, the moms will leave the fawns in a safe location. Often those areas may be close to a residential neighborhood or houses. The reason they put them there is because there is less contact with predators in those locations", said Wilkinson.
He added that the mother will return once you leave the area.
Wilkinson said it is illegal to feed deer and to keep them without the proper permit.
If you do come across any wildlife you suspect may be injured, you can find a list of Illinois rehabilitators here. Contact the closest facility and let them know the location of the wounded animal.