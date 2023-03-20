Spring has finally arrived, along with several chances for rain

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Spring officially begins this afternoon at 4:35 PM. While temperatures have stayed below average, it hasn't been a bad day. Temperatures are in the low 50s across the region, with plenty of sunshine.
Clouds will begin to increase overnight, ahead of our next disturbance. However, the rain holds off until tomorrow. Lows will dip back into the 30s, by morning.
Tuesday won't be as nice, thanks to rain moving in. A few isolated showers are possible by late morning, but the better chances move in during the afternoon and evening. Steady rain is expected with amounts ranging between 0.25"-0.5".
A few light showers will likely linger into early Wednesday, but Wednesday should end up being a mostly dry day. Enjoy the breaks in the rain when we get them this week, because there aren't many.
Our next round of rain will arrive Thursday and into Friday. Widespread heavy rainfall is expected with this system, with amounts likely between 2"-3". Localized flooding will be the biggest concern.
A positive note is that temperatures will be rising all week. The 60s return Wednesday, with highs in the 70s by Thursday.