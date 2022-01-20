 Skip to main content
Sports pub "Beef 'O' Brady's" coming to White Oaks Mall in Paducah

Beef 'O' Brady's

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A new sports pub is coming to the White Oaks Mall in Paducah. 

Beef 'O' Brady's will be opening on Monday, January 24, 2022. The menu includes wings, burgers, salads, steaks and much more. Adults will also have access to a full bar. 

Their regular hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11am to 10pm and Friday-Saturday 11am to 11pm.

“We are excited to include this award-winning franchise to the White Oaks Mall portfolio, it’s the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite.” said Lori Kiel, Director of Marketing & Business Development at White Oaks Mall.

