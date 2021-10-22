SPORTS EXTRA: Week 9 Scores and Highlights

(WSIL) -- It's the final week of the regular season for Illinois High School football.
Here are the final scores from around the region.
Benton 42 vs. Anna-Jonesboro 14
Mascoutah 42 vs. Carbondale 15
Harrisburg 12 vs. Carterville 42
Mt. Vernon 15 vs. Chester 31
Murphysboro 14 vs. Du Quoin 28
Edwards County 8 vs. Eldorado 24
Herrin 22 vs. Breese 54
Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 8 vs. Johnston City 66
Mattoon 8 vs. Marion 59
Pinckneyville 24 vs. Massac County 48
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 21 vs. Hamilton County 20
West Frankfort 0 vs. Nashville 54
Carmi-White County 40 vs. Flora 25