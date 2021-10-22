You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS EXTRA: Week 9 Scores and Highlights

By Jacob Gordon

(WSIL) -- It's the final week of the regular season for Illinois High School football.

Here are the final scores from around the region.

Benton 42 vs. Anna-Jonesboro 14

Mascoutah 42 vs. Carbondale 15

Harrisburg 12 vs. Carterville 42

Mt. Vernon 15 vs. Chester 31

Murphysboro 14 vs. Du Quoin 28

Edwards County 8 vs. Eldorado 24

Herrin 22 vs. Breese 54

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 8 vs. Johnston City 66

Mattoon 8 vs. Marion 59

Pinckneyville 24 vs. Massac County 48

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 21 vs. Hamilton County 20

West Frankfort 0 vs. Nashville 54

Carmi-White County 40 vs. Flora 25

