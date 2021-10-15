You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPORTS EXTRA: Week 8 Scores and Highlights

  • 0
sports extra open
By Jacob Gordon

(WSIL) -- We are getting closer to the end of High School football season in Illinois. 

Here are Week 8 scores and highlights. 

Benton 55 vs. Murphysboro 14

Marion 41 vs. Carbondale 8

Carterville 56 vs Pinckneyville 14

Nashville 37 vs. Du Quoin 14

Eldorado 14 vs. Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 20

Edwards County 0 vs. Fairfield 58

Harrisburg 28 vs. Herrin 26

Massac County 47 vs. West Frankfort 22

Johnston City 34 vs. Carmi White-County 8

Flora 12 vs. Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16 

Mt. Vernon 7 vs. Centralia 14

Tags

Recommended for you