SPORTS EXTRA: Week 8 Scores and Highlights

(WSIL) -- We are getting closer to the end of High School football season in Illinois.
Here are Week 8 scores and highlights.
Benton 55 vs. Murphysboro 14
Marion 41 vs. Carbondale 8
Carterville 56 vs Pinckneyville 14
Nashville 37 vs. Du Quoin 14
Eldorado 14 vs. Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 20
Edwards County 0 vs. Fairfield 58
Harrisburg 28 vs. Herrin 26
Massac County 47 vs. West Frankfort 22
Johnston City 34 vs. Carmi White-County 8
Flora 12 vs. Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16
Mt. Vernon 7 vs. Centralia 14