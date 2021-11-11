You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...Gusty South and Southwest Winds up to 35 mph expected across
the Quad State this Morning...

Occasional gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible this morning
along and behind the main band of rain moving across the Quad
State region this morning.

The highest wind gusts will move across southeast Missouri and
southwest Illinois through 6 AM, working through southeast
Illinois and the Purchase area of west Kentucky through 9 AM.

The strongest winds, near 35 mph or higher, will likely occur
between 9 am and Noon over southwest Indiana and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky.

These winds may toss around loose objects left outdoors and break
off small tree limbs. If any of the tree limbs fall on power
lines, a brief interruption of power may occur.

Specialized Equine Services hosting a t-shirt and raffle fundraiser

(WSIL) -- Specialized Equine Services and Veterans Equine Services at Giant City are hosting a fundraiser. Co-Founder, Patricia Nardini stopped by News 3 This Morning to share the details.

The t-shirt fundraiser is going on. Right now, they are taking preorder until December 1st. Nardini says the t-shirt was designed by SES Rider, Jacob.

specialized equine services t-shirt fundraiser

Youth shirts are $15

Adult shirts are $20

Long sleeve t-shirts are $23

Crewneck sweatshirts are $25

And Hoodie sweatshirts are $30

special equine services raffle flyer

They are also having a gift basket raffle. 

The basket includes an iPad, wireless ear buds, $25 Apple giftcard and Amazon Echo Dot. 

The raffle runs November 1st-December 15th.

If you are interested in purchasing a $5 ticket contact Rachelle Gray at (618)-922-3983.

