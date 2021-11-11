Specialized Equine Services hosting a t-shirt and raffle fundraiser

(WSIL) -- Specialized Equine Services and Veterans Equine Services at Giant City are hosting a fundraiser. Co-Founder, Patricia Nardini stopped by News 3 This Morning to share the details.
The t-shirt fundraiser is going on. Right now, they are taking preorder until December 1st. Nardini says the t-shirt was designed by SES Rider, Jacob.
Youth shirts are $15
Adult shirts are $20
Long sleeve t-shirts are $23
Crewneck sweatshirts are $25
And Hoodie sweatshirts are $30
They are also having a gift basket raffle.
The basket includes an iPad, wireless ear buds, $25 Apple giftcard and Amazon Echo Dot.
The raffle runs November 1st-December 15th.
If you are interested in purchasing a $5 ticket contact Rachelle Gray at (618)-922-3983.