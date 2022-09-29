Special Olympics Illinois Ducky Derby Dash Returns to Walker’s Bluff

CARTERVILLE, Ill. – The 2022 Ducky Derby Dash to benefit Special Olympics Illinois will be held on Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM CT at Walker’s Bluff, 326 Vermont Road in Carterville.
Ducks are available for adoption for $5 online at www.duckyderbydash.com and in person the day of the event. Sales will close prior to the race or as supplies last. Activities include a family festival, food truck, music, a live petting farm by Loving the Farm, balloon art from Balloons by Kimberly, and more. The winners will be announced at approximately 3:30 PM, and the event will end at 4:00 PM.
Special Olympics Illinois athlete Eric Baumann will serve as the 2022 Ducky Derby Dash ambassador, arriving on site in a helicopter courtesy of Black Diamond Aviation, where he will present the winning duck.
Eric is from Vienna, Illinois. He has been a Special Olympics Illinois athlete for more than 25 years and an Athlete Leader for more than 20. Eric participates in nine sports, including basketball, bocce, softball, snowshoeing, flag football, volleyball, and gymnastics.
Eric was a silver medalist and participated at the 2003 World Games in Ireland. More recently, this past June, he served as Team Illinois’ first athlete coach at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. Eric helped coach the flag football team to a gold medal.
In 2000, Eric began as a Global Messenger. He has also served two terms on the Special Olympics Illinois Board of Directors, as well as the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Planning Committee. He is employed at the Paul Simon Federal Building as an industrial engineer. Outside of work, Eric likes to play video games and spend time with his friends and family.
The 2022 Ducky Derby Dash is sponsored by SIU Credit Union, Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run, Heartland Coca-Cola, The Aisin Group/Marion, Southern Illinois Healthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, along with major prize sponsor Blue Sky Vineyard and more. The 2022 media sponsors are Withers Broadcasting Companies, The Southern Illinoisan, and WSIL.
For more information and to adopt your ducks, please visit www.duckyderbydash.com.
Special Olympics Illinois - Region K serves the South Central portion of Illinois with local programming for over 1,600 athletes in Alexander, Clay, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Richland, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson Counties. Region K offers participation in 16 sports and holds 24 competitions each year. For more information about Region K, please visit www.soill.org/RegionK.
About Special Olympics Illinois
Special Olympics Illinois is a not-for-profit sports organization offering year-round training and competition in 18 sports for more than 21,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities and over 9,000 Young Athletes ages 2-7 with and without intellectual disabilities. It strives to be a global leader in shaping a culture where people with and without intellectual disabilities are fully integrated into the community by providing year-round opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership and personal development.
If you are interested in being a part of Special Olympics Illinois and its vision, contact your local region, call 800-394-0562 or visit our website at www.soill.org. Follow Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.