Special examination announced for tornado and flood relief funds in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- The Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) announced that they will be reviewing the Public's Protection Cabinet's (PPC) management and oversight of relief funds as part of a special examination.
The examination will be of the PPC's "acceptance, administration, and expenditure of monies associated with, and pertaining to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, and the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund," a release from the Office of Auditor of Public Accounts said.
This examination will cover both of the funds from December 11, 2021 through June 30, 2023.
The decision was made after co-chairs of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee, Rep. Adam Bowling and Sen. Brandon Storm, sent a letter to the APA requesting an audit and/or special examination of the tornado and flood relief funds.
The letter cite KRS 6.935 which says, “…[t]he Auditor of Public Accounts… shall assist the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee in whatever manner the co-chairs deem… helpful."
Assistant State Auditor Petter, in a written response, stated the APA “…will issue a report that describes any weaknesses or deficiencies identified and offer recommendations to strengthen and improve internal controls and procedures. Pursuant to KRS 43.090, the Public Protection Cabinet (PPC), the state agency administering the Funds, will be required to respond in writing to the draft report within fifteen days of receipt and to provide a corrective action plan to the APA and the state legislature within sixty days of the completion of the final examination report."
The release also states Assistant Auditor Petter's letter says the APA will bill the PPC rather than the relief funds, for its work “…so that the people of the Commonwealth can be assured that no money donated for flood or tornado relief will be used to pay for the special examination."