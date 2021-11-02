You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Special Election takes place in Missouri Tuesday

  • 0
ballot, election, vote
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Voters in Missouri will head to the polls for a special election.

One question many voters in the Show Me State will be asked to decide is the internet sales tax.

The question will appear on ballots in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Delta in Cape Girardeau County.

Voters in Scott City and Butler County will also be asked about internet sales tax.

Missouri cleared the way for communities to start collecting the tax with legislation signed by Governor Mike Parson earlier this year.

Polls opened just a few minutes ago -- and will close at 7 tonight.

Tags

Recommended for you