Special Election takes place in Missouri Tuesday

(WSIL) -- Voters in Missouri will head to the polls for a special election.
One question many voters in the Show Me State will be asked to decide is the internet sales tax.
The question will appear on ballots in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Delta in Cape Girardeau County.
Voters in Scott City and Butler County will also be asked about internet sales tax.
Missouri cleared the way for communities to start collecting the tax with legislation signed by Governor Mike Parson earlier this year.
Polls opened just a few minutes ago -- and will close at 7 tonight.