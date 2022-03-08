Southern Seven Health Dept. to debut Wellness on Wheels van

ULLIN (WSIL)----Southern Seven Health Department will hit the road!
The department wants to introduce Wellness on Wheels.
The WOW van will provide health services to residents in the lower seven counties.
Their services are either free or covered by most insurances.
They hope the van will make healthcare more accessible.
"This is an opportunity for anyone who doesn't normally visit their doctor regularly or it's been a while since you've done so. It's an opportunity for you to get a good health check and make sure everything is going just fine, and if there is a problem, then we can help you and direct you to where you need to go for future care," said Community Outreach Coordinator, Shawnna Rhine.
The WOW van starts its first visits at the end of the month.