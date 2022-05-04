Southern Seven Health Dept. hosts Wellness on Wheels events

VIENNA (WSIL)---Southern Seven Health Department's Wellness on Wheels has hit the road!
The WOW van stopped in Vienna and Metropolis, offering a selection of services including NARCAN training, blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, and tests for HIV and pregnancy.
No appointments are needed, and while many services are free, most insurances are accepted.
"The reason we're taking the Wellness on Wheels event into our different regions is because a lot of folks that live in our part of the state have to travel sometimes 20, 30, 40 miles just to see their primary care physician. This gives them an opportunity to get regular blood pressure screening, to get their COVID booster if needed, and to get other services," said Community Outreach Coordinator, Shawnna Rhine.
Are you wanting to go to the next Wellness on Wheels event? May's events are listed below.