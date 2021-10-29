Southern Seven Health Dept. helps teachers educate students on vaping dangers

(WSIL)---The Southern Seven Health Department is helping teachers keep students from vaping.
It's a program called Catch My Breath, and it's purpose is for health professionals to help teachers warn students in grades 5 through 12 about the dangers of vaping.
The event helps teachers stay prepared while health professionals are unable to be in the classroom due to COVID.
"Well we are continuing to see an increase in vaping in the students in our area, and in the schools particular. So the districts are coming to us to come up with ways to get this information out to the kids while we aren't able to get into the classrooms right now," said Southern Seven Health Department Community Outreach Coordinator, Shawnna Rhine.
The teachers-only event takes place Monday, November 1st.