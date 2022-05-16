Southern Seven Health Department hosts free kidney and diabetes screening

CAIRO, IL (WSIL) -- The CDC says almost six million Americans live with kidney disease. Doctors say if it's not treated it can be deadly.
That's why, earlier today, Southern Seven Health Department partnered with various organizations to host a free kidney and diabetes screening event.
It took place at the Shawnee Community College Extension Center in Cairo.
It was a joint effort put on by the Alexander/Pulaski NAACP, First missionary Baptist Church, and Fifth Street Renaissance.
"There are no symptoms for kidney disease until you're in the latter stages," said Kidney Mobile Manager Regina White. "So it's so important for people to control their blood pressure, control their blood sugar, and to test early, so they don't end up on dialysis."
Each screening includes free blood pressure and blood sugar check, as well as body mass index, waist circumference measurement, urinalysis, and blood draw.
These services can cost upwards of $200 and will be shared with a person's health care provider.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, one in three Americans is at risk for kidney disease.
White says screenings will also be available throughout Southern Illinois including Marion, Cobden, Carbondale and Herrin.