Southern Recycling Center in Carbondale closes public drop off area for two to three weeks

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A Carbondale recycling company is making fixes to its building and has to close its public drop off area for the next few weeks.
Southern Recycling Center's drive through entrance closed to the public Friday.
The center is in the final stage of repairing the inside of its building after it was damaged in a fire last year.
Some of the smaller beams in the ceiling were twisted by the fire, according to co-owner Tasis Karayiannis. He says they'll leave bins outside for people to leave their recycling.
Karayiannis says they'll do so only if the weather cooperates.
"We appreciate that that public we know is going to cooperate and help us with it," Karayiannis said. "If they can keep the materials temporarily in their home until we're done with the repair that will help make everybody's life easier."
Karyiannis says the public drop off area will be closed for the next two to three weeks.
If you have any questions about the hours of service you can call the center at 618-549-2880.