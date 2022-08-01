Southern Illinois teen quickly picks up the sport of trapshooting

SPARTA, IL (WSIL) -- The Grand American Championship is in Southern Illinois once again, and one local teen is getting ready for his 2nd year of trapshooting.
"I've always liked shooting," said Murphysboro teen Mason Bartlow.
Shooting has been part of Mason's life since before he can remember.
"I started hunting when I was five or six maybe," he said. "I didn't have a gun or anything, just walking throughout the woods."
He's competing at the Grand American World Trapshooting Championship in Sparta. Being outdoors and enjoying nature has been a trait passed down to Mason for generations.
"My grandfather and my father were big hunters," said Mason's dad Gary Bartlow.
While Mason has spent most of his time hunting, about a year ago, the incoming Murphysboro freshman started picking up the sport of trap shooting.
"I've always been a pretty decent shot," Mason said.
Mason's dad admittedly didn't know much about the sport but says he encouraged his son to put everything he had into doing it.
"I knew that this sport existed before Mason got into it but didn't really appeal to me. It seemed pretty easy," Gary said.
Mason found success pretty early, achieving a near-perfect score during his very first competition.
Mason says trapshooting is just as much of a mental sport as anything.
"You don't know where it's coming out of, but you also have to be perfect," said Mason. "You only get one shot at the target, so you really have to be perfect.
Mason's dad Gary Bartlow was supportive of his decision from the beginning, even taking Mason to all his competitions.
"It was something to keep him outside," he said. "To keep him occupied in a sport."
Mason is thankful for the friendship he's gained through the sport of trapping.
"I love this place like it's my home," said Mason. "It's really my second home."