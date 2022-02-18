Southern Illinois teacher a finalist for Golden Apple Award

(WSIL) — A Southern Illinois teacher is a finalist for one of Illinois' highest teaching awards.
Egyptian High School's Math Teacher Elissa Miller is one of 30 finalists. 400 Illinois teachers were nominated for the Golden Apple Award.
Miller has been at Egyptian High School for 13 years. She says she tries to engage with her students through open dialogue in the classroom.
WSIL News 3 caught up with Miller today where she broke down one of her lesson plans for us.
"We were plotting the values to make a graph. It's basically like the unit circle was unwrapped and it creates the SINE curve and the co-sine curve graph," explains Miller. "That's something we learned earlier in the year and we used that to create these new graphs because we're doing a unit on graphing right now."
Egyptian High School's guidance counselor nominated Miller.
The Golden Apple winner will be announced at a banquet this Spring.