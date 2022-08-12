Southern Illinois Orchard providing peaches for local festival

COBDEN, IL (WSIL) -- It would be hard to have a peach festival without peaches. That's where Flamm Orchards in Cobden comes in.
The nearly 130-year-old Orchard has been supplying peaches for the festival since it started more than 80 years ago.
"It's a lifestyle," said manager Austin Flamm. "It's not really a living. That's why we're still here.
"We're kind of intertwined with the history of Cobden and Union county as a whole."
Flamm is one of the managers at Flamm Orchards. He's a sixth-generation grower at the farm. He says in the overall scheme of things, it doesn't take many peaches to help supply the festival.
"I'd say it's roughly, 100 to 150 bushels of peaches total," said Flamm. "So it's not a tremendous amount."
But what they do provide, wins over their customers and those attending the festival each time.
Tammy and Mark Phillips come from Cambria each year to sample the peaches.
"We come down here every year [and] buy a little bit," said Mark Russell. "If I can get her to make another one, I'll have two pies."
One of the more gratifying experiences Flamm's family has, is hearing from people who try their peaches for the first time.
"Almost everybody that comes to the Peach Festival is going to try one of our peaches in some form or fashion before they leave," said Flamm. "That's exciting for us. It means a lot."
Austin says -- Northern Union county is an ideal location to grow fruits like peaches and apples.
"Due to our topography and soil, it makes for a great fruit-growing climate," said Flamm.
If you've ever thought of visited Cobden, Flamm says the peach festival is the perfect time to do so.
"Not only is it a homecoming for many, but it's a first-time trip for others," said Flamm. "People who've never come visit Cobden need a good excuse to come visit us for the weekend. The Peach Festival, what better time to do it but then?"