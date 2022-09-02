Southern Illinois native has ties to Artemis I mission

(WSIL) -- Terry McGee was born and raised in southern Illinois, but he has ties to a major rocket launch.
"I grew up in Makanda, went to Unity Point Elementary, and graduated from Carbondale Community High School 1979," said McGee.
He attended John A. Logan College and SIU studying construction and civil engineering. But his interests quickly turned to the space program.
"I had always followed the Apollo program with my dad, my dad was really interested in that and we would watch a lot of the launches and Moon landings and follow that," explained McGee.
After college, he was hired by Boeing to work on the International Space Station, honing his skills in aerospace technology. That brought him the opportunity to work on the Artemis Project and the development of the new space launch system.
"I was really really excited about that. So Boeing company was able to secure the contract for developing what we call the core stage, which is the first stage of the SLS rocket," said McGee.
The SLS is the next generation of space travel and has applications beyond the Artemis Project.
"Once you build a vehicle like the Space Launch System it becomes a National asset. You can use it for civil space, or military, communications, it opens up the door for other entities to be able to use the launch capability there," explains McGee.
McGee credits his success to his wife and family, many still living in southern Illinois and thanks them for all the support.
"It makes me extremely proud to be able to represent the folks back in Southern Illinois and that group of community. There's a lot of folks and relatives that are following the program... They call this Terry's rocket. I keep trying to tell them "Ok, I'm one of thousands that work on this thing, it's not Terry's rocket," said McGee.
The launch of the Artemis rocket is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. It will be the first time in 50 years a spacecraft is preparing to launch on a journey to the moon.
