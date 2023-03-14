Southern Illinois Made Expo provides more than $40,000 for veteran organizations

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Made Expo in 2022 helped bring tens of thousands of dollars to benefit local veteran organizations.
State Senator Dale Fowler and the Southern Illinois Chambers of Commerce held a check presentation event on Tuesday where they donated all of the proceeds from the expo event to the Southern Illinois Honor Guard and the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Proceeds from the 2022 expo event were collected to support the organizations and recognize the service and sacrifices made by veterans and their families.
The expo was created to highlight the businesses and tourism destinations throughout the region and serves the dual purpose of supporting both local job creators and area veterans.
"Honoring our veterans is not just a duty, but a privilege,” said Senator Fowler. “We are so blessed to be able to use this annual event to not only support our local business community, but to also benefit two outstanding organizations whose purpose is to ensure our veterans receive the gratitude and respect they deserve.”
More than 3,500 people supported the event last year, collecting more than $45,000 in donations from the 2022 event to support the two local veteran organizations.
Representatives from the Southern Illinois Honor Guard and the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois were on hand at the check presentation to accept the donation as part of the Marion Chamber membership luncheon.
“Knowing that this annual event has such an impact on both our local business and veteran community means so much to the entire team behind the SI Made Expo,” said Karen Mullins, the Director of the Marion Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud of what this Expo has grown in to and the mark we are able to make on our community because of the generosity of our sponsors and attendees.”
The Southern Illinois Made Expo is set to return for 2023, scheduled for July 22nd and 23rd. This 2023 charity of choice is the Specialized Equine Services at Giant City Stables.