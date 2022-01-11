Southern Illinois Honor Flight to take off in June

(WSIL) -- Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois announced Tuesday the group will return to Washington D.C. in the Spring. The all-volunteer group will conduct their eighth flight honoring veterans from Southern Illinois on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Starting in 2017, the group has run two flights per year with the exception of those flights rescheduled due to COVID-19. Flight 8, originally scheduled for June 2020, is the last flight rescheduled.
Flight 7, held on September 28, 2021, marked the return to flying after COVID-19. Adhering to strict safety protocols, Veterans Honor Flight was able to conduct this flight with zero reported cases of COVID-19 among the 183 passengers who traveled. All participants were vaccinated in accordance with CDC guidance.
All veterans are encouraged to sign-up for Honor Flight by going to www.veteranshonorflight.org and filling out an online application.
Veterans are selected based on their dates of service, with those serving in World War II being selected first along with any terminally-ill veterans.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois currently has over 300 veterans on the waiting list for flights and is serving those who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and between the conflicts. Any veteran who has applied and is not selected to travel on Flight 8, will have their application held for a future flight.
The trip involves a full day of touring Washington D.C. with stops at the National World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery along with other stops. The trip is fully funded for veterans via donations to Veterans Honor Flight. Each veteran travels with a guardian, a volunteer who assists the veteran with their needs during the day. Flight costs exceed $83,000.00 for the one-day trip.
If you would like to support Veterans Honor Flight, donations can be made at www.veteranshonorflight.org or any Peoples National Bank or Banterra Bank facility in Southern Illinois.