Southern Illinois Healthcare is helping your dollar go further during Give SI Campaign

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation and News 3 have partnered with area sponsors to help give back to the community. The second annual Give SI Campaign will kick off in one week.
Southern Illinois Healthcare is stepping up to help your dollar go a little bit further when giving back.
"It's really important that all of us in the not for profit industry and space, support each other and SIH is really privileged to be of assistance in supporting the Southern Illinois Community Foundation and Give SI," says Woody Thorne, Vice President of Community Affairs.
Thorne says SIH is happy to help a good cause. "SIH's role is to be of service to the region. This campaign is also just a great example of how southern Illinoisans, help southern Illinoisans. Part of our mission, improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve is really consistent with this work."
The Campaign raised more than $155,000 for area agencies last year.
"Hoping always to see a little be more than last year. But the Campaign was really successful in it's inaugural year. So, really proud of the work that the Southern Illinois Community Foundation did in bringing all of these groups together," adds Thorne
Close to 100 non-profit organizations will benefit from this year's event. "Let's just blow the roof off of it. No specific goals. If everybody comes out and supports it even with just a little bit, I think it's going to be an awful lot of an impact and a huge amount of help for southern Illinois," says Woody.
The 30-hour donation window is from 6 P.M. Monday, November 29th through Tuesday, November 30th. Click here for more information on the campaign and the participating non-profits.