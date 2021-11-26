Southern Illinois Food Pantry Network to participate in Give SI Campaign

(WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation is holding its second annual Give SI campaign.
The community day of giving will feature close to 100 non-profits from across the region. One of those is the Southern Illinois Food Pantry Network. The group connects 95 food pantries across the region, to help support each other. Their mission is to not only help end hunger but to help better utilize foods commonly found in the pantries.
"We have more than 45,000 southern Illinoisans across the 16 counties that suffer and struggle with food access and food security. Over the pandemic our food pantries have seen clients they have never seen before. People relying on food pantries that didn't have that need before. We've seen numbers go up and down with food pantries and they really provide valuable support to our most vulnerable population," Co-Facilitator, Toni Kay Wright.
The 30-hour donation window is from 6 p.m. Monday, November 29th through Tuesday, November 30th. For more information on the campaign and various non-profits click here.