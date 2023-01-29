 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Drizzle and Sleet May Create Slippery Road
Conditions...

Pockets of freezing drizzle, mixed with sleet at times, will
continue this morning and early afternoon across portions of
southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. This may lead to
additional slick spots developing on roads, bridges, overpasses,
and sidewalks.

If venturing outdoors, use extra caution. Drivers should slow down
and leave extra room between your vehicles and others.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east this afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Southern Illinois couple found safe

  • Updated
  • 0

ROYALTON, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: The two missing people reported by the Royalton Police Department have been found and have been reported safe.

ORIGINAL: The Royalton Police Department are looking for two missing people.

Royalton Police Department looking for missing people, say disappearance is suspicious

No one has seen or heard from either since yesterday. Gary takes medication daily and does not have his medications.

Joyce A. Winters is a 78 year old Caucasian woman. She's 5’04, 170 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white wool sweater, black pants and black converse style shoes with a black purse.

Winters is from Rosiclaire, Illinois.

Royalton Police Department looking for missing people, say disappearance is suspicious

Gary G. Winters was last seen Saturday, January 28 in Royalton. His credit cards were used at DuQuoin, Marion, and Harrisburg at gas stations.

Gary G. Winters is also from Rosiclaire, Illinois. He's a 79 year old Caucasian man who was last seen wearing a white ballcap, brown coat, plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans with a black belt, white long socks and white Nike shoes.

The two were last seen at a relative's home in Royalton on Saturday, January 28 around 2:00 p.m. They were driving a beige, 2015 Chevy Equinox with the Illinois plate DN56535

Royalton Police Department looking for missing people, say disappearance is suspicious

The two are driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with IL place DN56535.

Gary has onset dementia. Police say they pinged their phones in the St. Louis, Missouri area. Their credit cards were used Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 in DuQuoin, Marion, and Harrisburg at gas stations.

No one has seen or heard from either since yesterday. Gary takes medication daily and does not have his medications.

Police say the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are suspicious.

If you have information please call the Royalton Police Department at 618-438-4841.

Tags

Recommended for you