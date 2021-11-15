Southern Illinois Community to hold second annual day of giving

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation and News 3 have partnered with local sponsors in an effort to give back to the community.
"GiveSI is a community day of giving where non-profits all throughout Southern Illinois come together to raise money, to help them continue to have impacts through their community," explains Byram Fager, CEO of the foundation.
The 30 hour campaign will raise funds for close to 100 non-profits across southern Illinois.
"By coming together we were also able to get sponsors who have contributed money that goes into a giving pool. Every dollar that's donated during this 30 hour window has the opportunity of being matched through the giving pool. That way every dollar that's donated, goes just a little bit further," says Fager.
The variety of non-profits allows people to donate to the cause, closest to their heart.
"We have a lot of non-profits that do a lot of things that are important to southern Illinois. Things like providing food or shelter, or mentoring or things like that. If we do this all separately, let's say we have those 80 non-profits all try to figure out their own campaign. Then we all spend the same money trying to advertise, trying to put things together," adds Fager.
Fager says last year they exceeded their goal and were able to raise more than $155,000 for area agencies. "By coming together, in almost every case we saw them doubling or tripling the amount of money that they raised but they also did that by spending a whole lot less time and effort and expense, to raise that same amount of money."
The campaign will begin at 6 PM on Monday, November 29th and continue through Tuesday, November 30th. Click here for more information on how you can donate and to learn more about the participating non-profits.