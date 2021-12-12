Southern Illinois communities come together to help tornado victims

(WSIL) -- Communities in Southern Illinois are coming to the aid of residents hit hard by the tornado that swept through Mayfield.
Several folks in Anna wanted to help after seeing reports of devastation.
They posted to Facebook, requesting everyone come together to donate supplies.
Dozens of people showed up with water, food and other necessities.
Volunteers say, they just want to make things easier for those impacted by the storms.
"I know that if I was this situation we would need all the help that we could get, and I want to help any way we can, I want to make sure they're warm, they're fed, they're clothed, they have a good meal to eat I know their power is gonna be out for a while. Christmas is coming, I hope we can make it somewhat easier for them." said, Kristen Tite, volunteer.
Volunteers plan on taking more supplies down next week if needed.
Anna, is just one town of many in southern Illinois doing their part to send relief.
Fire Departments from several areas are responding with Crews to help clean-up debris and take part in search and recovery efforts.
Hurst, Harrisburg, Shawneetown and Carrier Mills sent firefighters.
The Du Quoin Fire Department is asking for donations to help storm victims in Mayfield.
They'll accept household items, shelter supplies, non-perishables and more.
Donations are being accepted now through later in the week.
The "Horseshoe Bar and Grill" in Olive Branch is taking donations for people who lost their homes in the storm.
They're accepting donations until Christmas, Monday through Saturday from 10am until 9pm and Sunday's starting at 11AM.
You can donate, clothing, blankets and diapers.