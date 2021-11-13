Southern Illinois Chili Cook Off Celebrates 12 years

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Competing cooks and those with an appetite got warm on a chilly day by eating chili.
Local Charities celebrate the return of the 12th annual Southern Illinois Chili Cook-off and Bloody Mary Contest.
Hundreds gathered at the Marion Elks Club Saturday as competitors dished up samples of their secret sauces.
Carlos Cravens, who is from Energy but now living in Chicago says, he and his wife made the trip down to see some family and friends and put their chili up to the challenge.
"This is a five-pepper brisket mole chili, about 72-hours to get the sauce made, four hours cooking it here, " he explains. "Then the rest of the time just giving it away."
Cravens the food tastes even better knowing that it will go to a good cause.
"It's a great fundraiser, it's a great occasion," he adds. "I see people coming in, it's like, I'm just coming here to see people, and it's making money for the Rotary and doing great things for the community, so, it's a perfect event."
Proceeds from the event will go to several local children's programs such as the Fowler Bonan Foundation's Clothes for Kids, Kozy Kids' Coats for Kids and the Williamson County Heartland Rotary iPad project.