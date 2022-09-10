Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri host events in honor of 9/11

IL, MO (WSIL) -- Locations all across our viewing area are hosting events to honor those who had fallen during the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. A list of featured events happening on 9/11 in the area can be seen below:
DU QUOIN, IL: The Du Quoin Fire Department will be hosting a Memorial Walk on 9/11 that starts at 12 p.m.
METROPOLIS, IL: The Tree of Life church will be having a First Responders Chicken and Dumplings Appreciation Lunch from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. To-go lunches will also be available.
GOLCONDA, IL: The Rural Pope County Fire Protection District will be holding a walk on 9/11 at 8 a.m. The walk will begin on Eddyville blacktop and end at the Golconda courthouse.
MOUNT VERNON, IL: Jefferson County fire fighters will be performing a stair climb at the Double Tree hotel in Mt. Vernon at 8:30 a.m. It is free to join the stair-climbing. Any donations will be collected for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
ADVANCE, MO: The Advance Fire Department will be hosting a mile-long walk at Umfleet Park at 8 a.m.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO: SEMO will be hosting a free BBQ lunch for first responders. It will be located at the Avenue of the Flags from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The staff at the event will be sending food to two hospitals and the command center at the fair.
This article will be updated with more events happening in the area.