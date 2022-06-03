Southern Illinois Airport's $26M expansion brings jobs

MURPHYSBORO, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Airport is celebrating the completion of its long awaited expansion project.
This $26m project took about three years from idea to reality and includes the addition of new businesses as well as existing companies adding to their current space.
The new additions to the airport include:
- Air Methods - helicopter transport service for trauma patients
- Code 1 Aviation - vintage military jet rehab company
- Crucial MRO - performs maintenance on airline-sized aircraft
- Enhanced Aero - aircraft electronics company by SIU grads
- St. Nicholas Brewing Company - offering craft beer and food
Airport manager Gary Shafer says while most of the new companies involved in this expansion project cater to the aviation industry, St. Nick's a perk to the public.
"Currently, we're the third busiest airport in the state of Illinois, and there's a lot of things going on here," he explains. "People can watch and enjoy as they sit on the patio with a beer or burger."
Meanwhile, two businesses already on-site also expanded their operations. Those are a company that puts awnings on homes and commercial buildings, and a medical marijuana cultivator.
With the addition of these new businesses and expansion of current companies, 180,000 square feet is now added to the airport grounds.
Most of the funding came from federal and state grants while the private companies contributed around $9 million.
Shafer says the investment is having an impact on the region's workforce.
"The primary outcome really has been the employment of more local people," he adds. "Graduates of the university's program, local people who fit the jobs profiles have all had the opportunity to apply for jobs, and there's more jobs coming."
To mark the completion of the project, the airport is holding an open house on June 3, 2022 starting at 1p.m.
The event included a formal ceremony with speakers like State Senators Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler along with State Representative Paul Jacobs. A hangar after party will then take place with catering from St. Nick's.