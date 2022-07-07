Southern Illinois Airport to receive $1 million to improve terminal

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding nearly $1 billion from the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure plan to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals.
The grants expand capacity at our nation’s airport terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Two grants will also be awarded to build new air traffic control towers.
The Southern Illinois Airport in Jackson County will be receiving $1,039,404. The FAA says the airport's existing terminal does not meet ADA requirements.
The funds will be used to meet those requirements, finish construction of a new terminal which will increase capacity and improve energy efficiency.
“The work that goes in to build safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation’s infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country’s workforce,” said FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims.