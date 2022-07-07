 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief again Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Southern Illinois Airport to receive $1 million to improve terminal

southern illinois airport

Courtesy: Southern Illinois Airport Facebook

 By Kenzie Dillow

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding nearly $1 billion from the President's Bipartisan Infrastructure plan to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals. 

The grants expand capacity at our nation’s airport terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Two grants will also be awarded to build new air traffic control towers.

The Southern Illinois Airport in Jackson County will be receiving $1,039,404. The FAA says the airport's existing terminal does not meet ADA requirements.

The funds will be used to meet those requirements, finish construction of a new terminal which will increase capacity and improve energy efficiency.

“The work that goes in to build safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation’s infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country’s workforce,” said FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims. 