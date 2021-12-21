Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition seeks sponsors for families

(WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition needs help sponsoring low-income homes impacted by the deadly virus.
Eight homes need sponsors, including two homes with kids. To sponsor a family, call or text 812-480-0204 OR email SIAIDSCo@gmail.com, or message on Facebook Messenger.
"It's wholesome to see the sponsor--the folks that sponsor go out and do that to meet the needs of vulnerable populations in the community. Often vulnerable populations that they might not be a part of," said Julie Robinson, president of Southern Illinois Aids Coalition.
They'll provide the family sponsor with a wish list, or have volunteers that can do the shopping for those who make a donation. Donations can be made by sending a check to: Southern IL AIDS Coalition, PO Box 3595, Carbondale, IL 62902 OR donate online at TSAGL.org/Donate.html
The project has 3 households that need sponsored in Saline County (1 with kids), 1 home in Gallatin County with kids, and 1 home each in Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson and Williamson Counties.
Suggested donation amounts are: a grocery store gift card for $25; a single person household for $50; a two person household for $100; a small household with kids for $200-$250; or a large household with kids for $400-$500. Donations of ANY amount are appreciated and make a real difference.
For updates about the project, please visit Facebook.com/SILAIDSCoalition.