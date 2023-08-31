 Skip to main content
Southern IL clinic gives out Narcan on Overdose Awareness Day

Rural Health Inc. hosted an event with speakers, a balloon release, and handed out Narcan to prevent overdoses.

ANNA, IL (WSIL) - Rural Health incorporated hosted a Narcan distribution event today in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

It took place at their main clinic in Anna. 

Narcan is a medication that reverses an opioid overdose. They also did a balloon release to remember those who lost their lives to overdoses.

Plus, they had people share the ways overdoses have impacted their personal lives or jobs.

Chase Hileman is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Rural Health, Inc.

“Drug overdose is preventable, and there are resources out there and there are people willing to help you overcome that and make sure that you stay healthy, and are okay. And we'll make sure your loved ones get there too,” says Hileman. 

Rural Health does have a treatment program for those facing opioid addiction. 

Hileman says people can reach out to them if they're interested in the program. 

