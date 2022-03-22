Southern 7 Health Department to host opioid medication virtual town hall

(WSIL) -- Southern 7 Health Department will host an Opioid Medication Virtual Town Hall meeting.
The event will start a 6 pm on March 31. The event is sponsored by the Alexander Pulaski County Action Council is designed to help participants better understand the current opioid crisis in Southern Illinois and how to respond.
Organizers talked about the event on News 3 This Morning.
The meeting will be highlight the opioid epidemic. Panelists will include pharmacist Bill McCreery, overdose prevention specialist, law enforcement, state's attorney, a recovering addict, and more.
The first 35 participants who register and complete the entire presentation will receive a $20 gift certificate to a small business in Pulaski County which includes restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores.
For more information and to register head to Southern 7 Health Department website www.southern7.org and click on the events tab. You can call Natalie Sawyer at (618) 634-2297 ex. 9136 or head to the Southern Seven Health Department Facebook page.