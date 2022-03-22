 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southern 7 Health Department to host opioid medication virtual town hall

  • 0
2805.-AVOIDING-OPIOIDS-AFTER-LABOR.jpg
By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- Southern 7 Health Department will host an Opioid Medication Virtual Town Hall meeting.  

The event will start a 6 pm on March 31. The event is sponsored by the Alexander Pulaski County Action Council is designed to help participants better understand the current opioid crisis in Southern Illinois and how to respond.

Organizers talked about the event on News 3 This Morning. 

The meeting will be highlight the opioid epidemic. Panelists will include pharmacist Bill McCreery, overdose prevention specialist, law enforcement, state's attorney, a recovering addict, and more. 

The first 35 participants who register and complete the entire presentation will receive a $20 gift certificate to a small business in Pulaski County which includes restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores.

For more information and to register head to Southern 7 Health Department website www.southern7.org and click on the events tab. You can call Natalie Sawyer at (618) 634-2297 ex. 9136 or head to the Southern Seven Health Department Facebook page.

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you