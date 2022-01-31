Southern 7 health department hosts "Chronic Disease Self-management workshop"

(WSIL) -- Growing older and living longer isn’t about counting the years it’s about quality of life.
Adults living with, or a caregiver of someone with an ongoing health condition such as diabetes, arthritis, lung disease, Parkinson’s, heart disease or other chronic condition often have questions about maintaining a high quality of life while living with the illness.
To help answer your concerns, Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) will present the workshop “Take Charge of Your Health: Live Well, Be Well” with a seven week workshop beginning February 3.
Natalie Sawyer talked with News 3 This Morning about the upcoming workshop.
Sawyer says, the self-management workshop is designed to help individuals take control of their diabetes or other chronic health conditions.
The program will equip patients with tools to overcome daily challenges to help maintain an active and fulfilling life.
Participants will learn practical ways to deal with pain, fatigue and other symptoms, discover better nutrition and exercise choices, understand new treatment choices and managing their medications, learn better ways to talk with their doctor and family about their health, and setting and achieving goals.
Enrollment is free for the workshop. Classes will be held Thursday mornings from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. from February 3 – March 17.
For more information, or to register, contact Brittany Matthews, S7HD Health Educator, at 618-634-2297 ex. 9149 or email at bmatthews@s7hr.org. You can also learn more online at www.hsidn.org/livewellbewell.