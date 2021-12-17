You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

Southern 7 Headstart receives donation

(WSIL) -- A generous donation was made to improve early child care facilities in Southern Illinois.

The Elks and Mason Clubs of Alexander County donated a combined 85 hundred dollars to the Southern Seven Headstarts in Mounds and Cairo. 

The money will be split between the two sites, and will be used to buy anything from sanitation equipment, food, and even toys.

Both sites say they are beyond blessed and thankful for the generosity.

"I mean we totally appreciate it, we appreciate everything the community does for us. And believe me, this money is going to be put to good use to provide resources for our parents, our families, and also to provide some items for the kids here at school so they can enjoy them here at school." said Cindy Rice, Assistant Site Supervisor.

If you would also like to help any of the Southern 7 Headstart locations, you can visit their website for more information

