Southern 7 Headstart receives donation

(WSIL) -- A generous donation was made to improve early child care facilities in Southern Illinois.
The Elks and Mason Clubs of Alexander County donated a combined 85 hundred dollars to the Southern Seven Headstarts in Mounds and Cairo.
The money will be split between the two sites, and will be used to buy anything from sanitation equipment, food, and even toys.
Both sites say they are beyond blessed and thankful for the generosity.
"I mean we totally appreciate it, we appreciate everything the community does for us. And believe me, this money is going to be put to good use to provide resources for our parents, our families, and also to provide some items for the kids here at school so they can enjoy them here at school." said Cindy Rice, Assistant Site Supervisor.
If you would also like to help any of the Southern 7 Headstart locations, you can visit their website for more information