SoutheastHEALTH signs letter of intent with Mercy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- SoutheastHEALTH has announced they have signed a letter of intent with Mercy Hospital out of St. Louis to join the health system as a full member.
The announcement came on Monday after a culminating search process involving the SoutheastHEALTH selection committee, Southeast Hospital board of directors and SoutheastHEALTH System board of directors.
“We’ve achieved our goal, to focus on alignment with a health system that demonstrates a strong willingness to make SoutheastHEALTH a regional hub in southeast Missouri and the greater tri-state area it serves," SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said. "Mercy is the best strategic fit for both entities and this vision. With a proven track record in community health, Mercy fully supports strengthening access to affordable primary and specialty health care for all residents in the communities we serve.”
He said this alignment is a great fit for the culture of SoutheastHEALTH and is good for the community.
“We look forward to the opportunity to provide even more access to high-quality, lower- cost health care for the Cape Girardeau community,” said Steve Mackin, Mercy President and CEO. “By joining together, we will utilize Mercy’s extensive network of resources and services to further position SoutheastHEALTH as the regional hub for industry leading health care. We are very excited to have the potential to serve in this part of Missouri.”
SoutheastHealth System Board Chairman, Dr. Jim Dufek, said, “I’m pleased with the thoughtfulness of the process and the engagement of individuals represented across the health system and the community.”
He added that the alignment of the two health systems has the full support of the board of directors and is being communicated to employees and physicians at a series of meetings starting today. Dufek estimates a definitive agreement will be completed this summer with integration taking place this fall.
