Southeast Missouri Pets has a new home

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL)---The Southeast Missouri Humane Society has a new name and a new building.
Now they're Southeast Missouri Pets.
Their new building is 12,000 square feet. All of its kennels are inside with glass walls. They also have luxury suites for cats and kittens.
They say that'll help adopters see how their new furry friend will act at home.
"This building allows us to house more animals, which is fantastic because, unfortunately, there are still more homeless pets in the community, and it allows us to further enrich their lives while they're staying here," said Shelter Operations Manager, Zach Boerboom.
Boerboom said the new building will let them have more volunteers, and operate as a no kill shelter.