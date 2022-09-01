Southeast Missouri Food Bank kicks off Hunger Action Month

SIKESTON, MO - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank partnered with Anthem to do a mobile food distribution on Thursday to kick off Feeding America's Hunger Action Month.
The distribution came out of the food bank location in Sikeston. Over 450 individuals from 155 households waited in line in their cars to get food that included beverages, canned goods and fresh produce. The food bank says that of those 155 households, 76 were coming to one of the SEMO food distributions for the first time.
“We have some of the highest food insecurity counties in the entire state of Missouri,," Chief Advancement Officer Sarah Garner said Thursday morning. "So to have a event like this really shines a light on it and goes into the month setting the tone everybody get out there, raise awareness and help our neighbors. “
The food bank partnered with Anthem for the drive.
"Community outreach is very important to us and we want to improve the communities that we serve and improve the health of humanity," Anthem director of sales for Indiana, Wisconsin and Missouri John Van Wart said. "We all know that nutrition typically leads to better health."
Anthem also took this opportunity to speak to many about insurance, especially senior citizens who may be uninsured or underinsured.
More is coming up with for Hunger Action Month. The food bank will host a coloring contest, and they also encourage people to wear orange on September 23. They hope the month raises awareness for many of the problems people are facing.
The theme is "Impossible Choices". They say that's relevant now more than ever because inflation is forcing many families to choose between rent, utilities, prescriptions and food.
“It just gives us a way to focus our message," Southeast Missouri Food Bank Donor Relations Manager Heather Collier said. "There are 200 food banks that make up Feeding America, and we’re all in our own little bubble sometimes. This is a way to highlight the need across the country and really focus the message that food shouldn’t be an impossible choice."
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves 70,000 individuals each month. They started to see those numbers rise.
“Over the summer, we have seen an additional thousand families per month at our food pantries," Collier said. "A lot of them have the same story, they haven't needed help before, they’re just barely able to cover rent and utilities."