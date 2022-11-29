Southeast Missouri Career and Technical Education programs receiving funding

(WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded several Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs with grant funding.
The money will be used to ensure all Missouri students are prepared for success upon graduation and further contribute to developing Missouri's workforce.
MACCO grants local education agencies (LEAs) up to $400,000 for the following purposes:
- Create new high-demand and emerging programs
- Construct a new area career center building
- Renovate or build an addition to an existing area career center
- Update or expand current CTE programs
- Improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs
- Upgrade equipment and instructional technology
The grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend area career centers’ capacities to increase students’ knowledge and skills needed to gain employment in current or emerging fields, continue their education, or re-train for new business and industry opportunities.
Grant recipients and award totals are as follows:
- Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center, Cape Girardeau, $400,000
- Current River Career Center, Doniphan, $400,000
- Kennett Career and Technology Center, Kennett, $400,000
- New Madrid County R-I Technical Skills Center, New Madrid, $400,000
- Pemiscot County Career and Technology Center, Hayti, $400,000
- Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, Perryville, $400,000
- Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center, Poplar Bluff, $400,000
- Sikeston Career & Technology Center, Sikeston, $400,000
"Career and technical education is critical to our workforce development goals here in the State of Missouri," Governor Parson said. "Every day the necessity for a post secondary degree, trade, or industry recognized credential is growing for good-paying jobs across the state, and we want to support Missourians as they seek to learn new skills, especially in our career and technical education programs."