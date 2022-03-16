Souper Bowl fundraiser supports high school ceramics program

SALINE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- You can enjoy lunch while helping to further a local arts program.
The Eldorado High School is bringing back its Souper Bowl fundraiser, which started in 2020 and had to be canceled in 2021 due to COVID concerns.
For $20, it's all you can eat chilli and salad with LIVE entertainment and an art show.
Funds raised will go to buying supplies for the art club's ceramic program such as a throwing wheel where students shape clay into pottery.
Teacher Ashley Priddy started the ceramics program during the 2019-2020 school year as a hands on way for students to make art.
She says art club students volunteer their time to the community in many ways.
"We do murals," she explains. "We do after school art. We do a Thanksgiving food drive in November."
She believes locals coming out to the fundraiser is a great way to show their support back.
"I think it's really great for the kids to see that the community notices them," Priddy says. "Appreciates them and wants to help them in anyway they can."
Some students who will be there are junior Katrina Coyle and senior Hayley Horwath.
Coyle made a majority of the ceramic bowls for the fundraiser in 2020 but now that more students are joining the program, she had a little more help this year.
She enjoys working on the throwing wheel and will be giving LIVE demonstrations at the event.
"Mostly I make bowls and big flower pots," Coyle says. "It's really interesting to see how fast you can make something and how good it can be with practice."
Meanwhile, Horwath enjoys other aspects of ceramics such as making small figurines, but her real joy is sharing art with the younger generation.
"Just going to the elementary school helping tutoring kids with art projects," she adds. "I think it's very nice. It feels very rewarding."
The fundraiser is taking place at the high school on Friday, March 18th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the cafeteria.
You can call the high school for tickets, reach out on Facebook, or buy them on-site during the fundraiser.
Eldorado High School:
2200 Illinois Avenue
Eldorado, Illinois
62930
(618) 273-2881