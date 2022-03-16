Souper Bowl fundraiser supports ceramics program

SALINE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Eldorado High School's Souper Bowl fundraiser is back.
The event, which helps to fund the school's ceramics program, will feature all you can eat chili and salad in your own handmade bowl.
There will be lots of entertainment including a student art show, ceramic sales, and LIVE demonstrations on how to make pottery on the spinning wheel.
The fundraiser is taking place at the high school on Friday, March 18th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The cost of a ticket is $20.
Eldorado High School:
2200 Illinois Avenue
Eldorado, Illinois
62930