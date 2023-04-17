 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Conditions Today, Frost Potential
Tonight...

Westerly winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph today with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The strongest gusts are expected to be
across portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and
northwest Kentucky. This may cause small tree limbs to break and
loose outdoor objects to be blown around.

In addition to the gusty winds, relative humidity values are
expected to fall below 25 percent in many areas. This combination
will lead to elevated fire weather concerns today. Caution should be
used in any outdoor burning.

Tonight, winds will decrease, setting the stage for temperatures to
fall into the mid to upper 30s across northern portions of southern
Illinois and southwest Indiana. This may lead to patchy frost
developing, mainly for areas north of the I-64 corridor.

Sonic the Hedgehog, meet Angry Birds. Sega is buying Rovio

Sega wants to buy Rovio, the creator of Angry Birds, for about $775 million.

Japan's Sega, the company behind Sonic the Hedgehog, is buying Rovio Entertainment in a cash deal that values the creator of Angry Birds at €706 million ($774 million).

The Finnish video game developer's board has unanimously backed the takeover offer, which is also already supported by shareholders owning 49.1% of the company's stock, Rovio said in a statement Monday.

The company's shares surged 18% to €9.16 ($10.05) per share in Helsinki. Sega Sammy Holdings has offered €9.25 ($10.15) per share, representing a 19% premium to Rovio's closing price on Friday.

The stock has gained more than 50% this year amid speculation of a deal after Israel-based Playtika Holdings, a mobile game company, offered to buy Rovio in January.

The company's prime asset, Angry Birds, which launched in 2009, became the first mobile game series to reach 1 billion downloads, according to Guinness World Records.

The story-based puzzle video game has players launching "Angry Birds" from a slingshot at a fortress containing pigs who stole their eggs. The game has evolved into a successful franchise with animations, merchandise and theme parks.

Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio, who said he grew up playing Sonic the Hedgehog, predicted "an incredibly exciting future" in combining the strengths of the game makers.

The acquisition is part of Sega's five-year strategy to invest up to €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion), with a focus on growing its mobile gaming businesses.

"Among the rapidly growing global gaming market, the mobile gaming market has especially high potential, and it has been Sega's long-term goal to accelerate its expansion in this field," said Haruki Satomi, the CEO of Sega Sammy Holdings.

The company's share price closed 4.2% down in Tokyo on Monday.

"A shared fascination with animals doesn't guarantee future success," said Russ Mould, investment director at UK online broker AJ Bell.

"Sega might be able to further milk Rovio's existing intellectual property but very few titles can be regurgitated into successful new games and spin-off activities such as films and merchandise ad infinitum," he added in a note.

