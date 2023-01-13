Some sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a lot more winter-like today. Temperatures are below average, down into the 30s with grey skies. The remainder of the night will be cold, overnight temperatures will dip into the low to mid 20s. However, clouds should begin to break up as well.
We should finally see some sunshine throughout the day Saturday. Temperatures will also be close to average, topping out in the low 40s. Clouds build back in by Sunday, but it will be even warmer. High temperatures will rise back up near 50 degrees.
Enjoy the quiet and mild weekend. Our next storm system arrives by Monday, bringing back widespread rain. Off and on rain chances will then stick around through much of next week.