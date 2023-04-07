Some sunshine and warmer temperatures return by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was another cloudy and cool day across the region, but changes are on the way. Afternoon temperatures stayed below average, climbing up near 60 degrees. The cloudy and mild weather will continue overnight. Low will dip into the upper 30s by morning.
Clouds should begin to break up by Saturday, making for a great start to the weekend. Highs will also warm slightly, back into the mid 60s. More sunshine is expected Sunday, with highs back into the upper 60s. It should be a great weekend for any Easter festivities. However, if you're attending any Sunday church services, you'll likely want a jacket. We will start the day in the low 40s.
A pattern change is expected next week, as a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will bring a stretch of dry and warm weather. Enjoy!