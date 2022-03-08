Some sunshine and a slight warm up Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After another cloudy and chilly day, a slight warm up is expected Wednesday.
Clouds will stick around overnight with some of us seeing a small chance for showers. A system will push south of the region bringing light showers, mainly into western Kentucky. No major impacts are expected and any accumulation will be light.
Wednesday morning clouds will be slow to clear for some but the day as a whole should be much less gloomy. As clouds move out of the area, more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are expected. Highs will be closer to average, topping out in the low 50s.
Another blast of winter weather is expected by Friday. A big cool down and a chance for light accumulating snow will likely impact some plans. Keep the coats on standby!